BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 --New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., with premium metallurgical coal and medical marijuana assets, believes Colombia is poised to become a world supplier of high quality medical marijuana and industrial hemp products. In Colombia, a law legalizing medical marijuana was passed in May 2016, but the regulations for possession of seeds, cultivation, transformation, and exportation have not been ratified. A Resolution regulating medical marijuana is expected at any time in accordance to Article 18 of Law 1787 of 2016 and Decree 613 of 2017.

New Colombia believes recent efforts from the U.S. Attorney General to prosecute medical marijuana producers in states where legal is a big setback to the burgeoning medical marijuana industry in the U.S. The U.S. is Colombia's biggest trade partner in dozens of industries, so naturally medical marijuana and industrial hemp should be no exception. A year round grow cycle in the ideal climate with world renowned medicinal strains, will make Colombia the ideal supplier to the U.S. "As the U.S. medical marijuana industry and their investors ponder the AG's next move, Colombia's medical marijuana industry will flourish," commented John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources, Inc.

New Colombia's President, John Campo, was recently interviewed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, for a copy of that report visit, http://www.snl.com/web/client?auth=inherit - news/article?id=40765771&cdid=A-40765771-10290

New Colombia Resource's joint venture in Colombia, Sannabis SAS, has been legally producing non-smoked medical marijuana products since 2014, their in-house doctor and others prescribe these products to patients. Sannabis works with small producers legally on an Indian reservation in Colombia creating opportunity for local farmers to grow medical marijuana legally verses initiating illegal coca crops. Sannabis is carefully monitoring the issuance of the resolution to regulate medical marijuana to apply for the appropriate licenses that will continue to help small producers. To see the Sannabis catalog with technical specifications of their products visit, http://www.sannabis.co/ver-catalogo

The Company has documented several successful cases of cancer patients and will continue to collect data of other patients. They have been working with a U.S. company to submit an orphan drug application to the FDA and will be making announcements accordingly. Their U.S. partners have been issued several orphan drug designations in the past year.

Sannabis products made headlines recently in Colombia when their Cannabis Exhibition in the halls of Congress was abruptly cancelled by the President of the Senate for political reasons, to view the news clip visit, https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.oficial/videos/vb.1064330270249615/1763729956976306/?type=2&theater

For a video on the history of Sannabis visit, https://youtu.be/xzuFtp5-Iyo.

Sannabis has built a prototype hemp brick maker to provide affordable housing to remote areas of Colombia where transportation of concrete blocks is cost prohibitive. New Colombia sees the opportunity to create a new industry in the export of hempcrete.

To view the hemp brick maker visit,

https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.oficial/videos/1770640082951960/

https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.oficial/videos/1771559692859999/

New Colombia Resources would also like to announce their accounting firm, Albeck Financial Services, has been working with their auditor, Sadler Gibb, to bring the company current with their SEC filings. According to the timeline provided by their auditor the first reports are expected to be filed soon.

New Colombia Resources, Inc. owns vast reserves of premium metallurgical coal mining titles and a medical marijuana joint venture in the Republic of Colombia. They are setting up a rock mining operation to supply the major road and infrastructure projects within miles of their properties. They own 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15-17 million tonnes of reserves. They have an additional 1196 ha. metallurgical coal mining title that they are negotiating to develop with a foreign entity to build a coal fired power plant. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit www.sannabis.co. For more information on the Company visit www.newcolombiaresources.com

