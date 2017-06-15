Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Parallel Mining Corp. (TSXV: PAL) (the "Company" or "Parallel") announces the commencement of drilling on the Company's optioned Sebe property in Burkina Faso. The Company has contracted Falcon Drilling Burkina Faso, S.A.R.L. to conduct a diamond drilling program intended to follow up on the previously announced intercepts of 10.2 grams per tonne gold ("gpt") over 4.5 meters and 2.2 gpt over 18 meters (see news releases dated May 24, 2017 and April 6, 2017 respectively).

Parallel holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Sebe Property in the Hounde Greenstone Belt. The Sebe Property is located between the producing gold deposits Hounde and South Hounde operated by Endeavour Mining and Acacia Mining respectively.

Parallel also has an option to earn a 100% interest in the 165.7 square kilometer Garsay exploration permit in a highly prospective greenstone gold belt located in northwest Burkina Faso, 60 kilometers southeast of the producing Inata Gold Mine and Souma deposit.

