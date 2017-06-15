Hainan Airlines Reaches across the World to Partner with Leading Fashion Designer Lawrence Xu in Design of New Uniform

BEIJING, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch event for Hainan Airlines' new uniforms designed in partnership with world-renowned fashion designer Lawrence Xu was held concurrently with the Shanli Jiangnan-themed press conference for the Lawrence Xu Haute Couture Show that will be held during Paris Couture Week Fall/Winter 2017, where Hainan Airlines will debut its new high-fashion uniform of 5th generation. Hainan Airlines Brand Director Xu Fei and Lawrence were among the many fashion industry insiders and journalists who attended the event.

The level of dedication and innovation with which Hainan Airlines continuously seeks to strengthen the brand is not something often seen at most companies, while the results of these efforts are evident in the masterful visual experience to which the airline's passengers are treated every time they fly. Driven by Hainan Airlines' strategic vision of becoming one of the world's most prominent carriers, two years ago, the airline began seeking out leading international fashion designers with whom it could collaborate. After two years of meetings and conversations with the fashion world's leaders, Hainan Airlines decided on Lawrence Xu. One of the key decision drivers was the uniqueness of his creations, which combine elements from East and West as well as embody salient features of China's rich cultural heritage. Lawrence said, "Hainan Airlines' fifth-generation uniforms maintain yet add a new twist to the previous generations' iconic elements, including the Oriental art-inspired patterns and gray-color theme that have always been an essential part of the uniform's design. The new uniforms pay a tribute to those of the previous generations and have been updated with a modern aesthetic that incorporates popular international fashion elements. "

