$561.04 Billion Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Software Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, and Network Bandwidth Management), Service, Platform, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The Internet of Things market is expected to grow from USD 170.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 561.04 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.9%, owing to the advent of advanced analytics and data processing techniques, which have been useful to derive results from high volumes of data collected from the machine-to-machine communication devices.

The integration of data analytics is done in 3 different stages; analysis of high volumes of data, identification and integration of the relevant data, and reporting of the data. The analysis of IoT data is performed using dashboards, streaming data analysis, and edge analytics. Data analytics and processing is useful in the IoT environment to increase the uptime of the smart sensors and devices, accelerate the business outputs, and detect and control the errors.



IoT is an ecosystem of connected physical objects that are accessible through the internet. IoT ecosystem represents a wide range of technologies, ranging from sensor-powered microcontrollers to devices powered by processors, which are interconnected in such a way that it makes it possible to collect and analyze data in real time. Though IoT is not considered as a new term, the business application of IoT is in its nascent stage.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Development of Wireless Networking Technologies

Increase in Cloud Platform Adoption

Advent of Advanced Data Analytics and Data Processing

Reduction in the Cost of Connected Devices

Restraints



Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Interoperability and Lack of Common Standards

Opportunities



Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators

Shared Security Model

IoT Traction Among SMES

Challenges



Data Migration From Legacy Systems

Rapid Demand in Bandwidth Requirement

