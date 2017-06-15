sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

$561.04 Billion Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Software Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, and Network Bandwidth Management), Service, Platform, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Internet of Things market is expected to grow from USD 170.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 561.04 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.9%, owing to the advent of advanced analytics and data processing techniques, which have been useful to derive results from high volumes of data collected from the machine-to-machine communication devices.

The integration of data analytics is done in 3 different stages; analysis of high volumes of data, identification and integration of the relevant data, and reporting of the data. The analysis of IoT data is performed using dashboards, streaming data analysis, and edge analytics. Data analytics and processing is useful in the IoT environment to increase the uptime of the smart sensors and devices, accelerate the business outputs, and detect and control the errors.

IoT is an ecosystem of connected physical objects that are accessible through the internet. IoT ecosystem represents a wide range of technologies, ranging from sensor-powered microcontrollers to devices powered by processors, which are interconnected in such a way that it makes it possible to collect and analyze data in real time. Though IoT is not considered as a new term, the business application of IoT is in its nascent stage.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Development of Wireless Networking Technologies
  • Increase in Cloud Platform Adoption
  • Advent of Advanced Data Analytics and Data Processing
  • Reduction in the Cost of Connected Devices

Restraints

  • Data Security and Privacy Concerns
  • Interoperability and Lack of Common Standards

Opportunities

  • Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators
  • Shared Security Model
  • IoT Traction Among SMES

Challenges

  • Data Migration From Legacy Systems
  • Rapid Demand in Bandwidth Requirement

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Internet of Things Market Overview

6 Internet of Things Market Analysis, By Platform

7 Internet of Things Market Analysis, By Software Solution

8 Internet of Things Market Analysis, By Service

9 Internet of Things Market Analysis, By Application Area

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Key Innovators

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • General Electric
  • Google Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Intel Corporation
  • International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwkqjf/internet_of

