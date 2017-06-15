Electron Microscope Market to Grow at 7.71% CAGR by 2021, Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest trend gaining momentum in the electron microscope industry is miniaturization of electronic devices. Vendors in the market are focusing on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronic products using MEMS and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) that consume less power. As the market is observing the emergence of miniaturized personal electronic products, semiconductor foundries are focusing on reducing the size of semiconductor wafers, integrating different features, and lowering IC power consumption. In the semiconductor industry, companies have developed silicon wafers that are 13.5nm and 6nm in size.

According to the electron microscope market report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising need for root-cause failure analysis. The technological advances in the global semiconductor market and embedded systems have led to the rise in the degree of complexity in manufacturing ICs and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The product failure in terms of strength and other features occurs at the micro or nano level. Consecutively, chip and board manufacturers and designers are developing high-density products that support high-end applications.

The following companies as the key players in the global electron microscope market: FEI, JEOL, Carl Zeiss, and Hitachi High-Technologies. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Advantest, B-nano, COXEM, Delong America, Keysight Technologies, Nion, Phenom-World, Pemtron, Siemens, Sigma-Aldrich, and TESCAN.

Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global scanning electron microscope market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of both standalone and dual beam SEMs.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth electron microscope market is high product cost. High product cost is one of the major challenges in the global EM market. Many enterprises do not have the budget to meet such high capital expenditure. Numerous educational institutions and research organizations also need EMs. Such organizations depend on funding from external agencies. Hence, their purchase decision is dependent on the approval of funds, which leads to uncertain sales of EMs.



The electron microscope market study conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global scanning electron microscope market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021. Though characterized by the presence of limited vendors, the competition in the scanning electron microscope market is substantial. The vendors in the market mainly compete on factors such as quality and specifications of the product. Moreover, the vendors are also focusing on innovations by investing heavily in R&D. Owing to their vast and untapped potential, the vendors are increasingly focusing on the emerging markets and this will help them retain their market positions. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1002820-global-scanning-electron-microscope-market-2017-2021.html.

