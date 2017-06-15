MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Geomega Resources Inc. ("GeoMegA" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GMA) announce that, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval, the expiry date of 1,302,778 warrants is extended for one year as per the table below. There are no other proposed changes to the terms of the warrants.

Number of Warrants Current Expiry Date New Expiry Date Exercise price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,302,778 June 19, 2017 June 19, 2018 $0.23 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About GeoMegA (www.geomega.ca)

GeoMegA is a mineral exploration and evaluation company focused on the discovery and sustainable development of economic deposits of metals in Quebec. GeoMegA is committed to meeting the Canadian mining industry standards and distinguishing itself with innovative engineering, stakeholders' engagement and dedication to local transformation benefits.

78,258,049 common shares of GeoMegA are currently issued and outstanding.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding our intentions and plans. The forward-looking statements that are contained in this news release are based on various assumptions and estimates by the Company and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from results forecasted or suggested in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We caution you that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as discussed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities agencies. Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral prices, success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program, and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

