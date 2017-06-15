The integrated adapter helps companies accelerate month-end close by leveraging key financial and compliance data from SAP S/4HANA and PowerPlan solutions



ATLANTA, 2017-06-15 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of strategic corporate performance management for asset-intensive companies, today announced that it has signed an OEM agreement with SAP (NYSE:SAP). Through this agreement, PowerPlan will integrate and offer the PowerPlan Adapter for SAP S/4HANA®, a powerful, real-time integration solution based on the SAP HANA® platform.



PowerPlan will collaborate with SAP on the new adapter, which will connect PowerPlan's core solutions with SAP S/4HANA Finance, helping accelerate month-end close and concurrently lower the burden of system administration. The PowerPlan Adapter for SAP S/4HANA integrates with PowerPlan's solutions, whether on-premise or in the cloud, and provides a unified end-user experience.



SAP S/4HANA Finance is designed for in-memory computing, allowing companies to "Run Live" by gaining instant access to detailed, real-time information. Available in the cloud or on-premise, SAP S/4HANA is the digital core that enables businesses to take advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, real-time analytics, mobile technology and business networks. PowerPlan complements SAP S/4HANA Finance with granular, data-driven insights that help empower corporate performance decision-makers to make sound, auditable financial decisions that comply with ever-changing regulations in the utility, energy and transportation industries.



"Today, asset-intensive organizations need to be more efficient and adaptable than ever to maintain compliance and maximize financial efficiency," said Charles Goodman, CEO, PowerPlan. "With PowerPlan's strategic corporate performance management platform, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, asset-intensive organizations can simplify the integration process between their systems and their asset data."



The new PowerPlan Adapter for SAP S/4HANA is intended to serve as a foundational element in customers' infrastructure, helping to accelerate cloud adoption.



"Many utilities are embracing the cloud today, and even more are planning to move toward a cloud-based approach to managing enterprise systems. Working together, SAP and PowerPlan will collaborate to enable PowerPlan to design and deliver a tightly integrated IT environment powered by SAP S/4HANA Finance and SAP HANA, helping customers to roadmap across enterprise solutions confidently," said Henry Bailey, Global Vice President, Utilities Industry Business Unit for SAP.



The PowerPlan Adapter for SAP S/4HANA will be generally available in July 2017. Learn more at https://www.powerplan.com and https://www.sap.com/product/enterprise-management/s4hana-erp.html.



About PowerPlan



PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com.



SAP Forward-looking Statement



Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.



SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



For more information, contact: Joy Schmidt 678-202-1694 pr@powerplan.com