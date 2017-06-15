Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-15 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS PRFoods, the sole shareholder of Saaremere Kala AS has resolved to recall Indrek Kasela from the Supervisory Board of Saaremere Kala AS and to elect Mairi Paiste to the Supervisory Board of Saaremere Kala AS. Mairi Paiste is elected to act as Chairman of the Management Board. The Supervisory Board of Saaremere Kala continues in composition of three members and in addition to Mairi Paiste, Kuldar Leis and Lauri Kustaa Äimä are also members of the Supervisory Board.



On 2nd of April in 2017 Saaremere Kala AS Management Board resolved to elect Indrek Kasela to the Management Board of Saaremere Kala AS. In accordance with the resolution of the Supervisory Board Indrek Kasela is acting as the Chairman of the Management Board. The Management Board of Saaremere Kala AS will continue in the composition of three members and in addition to Indrek Kasela, Margus Rebane and Pekka Pentti Olavi Lahtinen are also members of the Management Board.



Mairi Paiste has graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology and obtained a Bachelor's degree in economics. As from 2004, Mairi has been working in OÜ Vettel as the chief accountant, as from 2006 in Saaremere Kala AS the chief accountant, as from 2014 Management Board member in Vettel OÜ and since 2010 she has been the member of the audit committee of PRFoods. She is also member of the Management Board of OÜ Kroon Ruudus.



The changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board were registered in Commercial Register at 9th of June in 2017.



The purpose of the changes in the management bodies of Saaremere Kala AS is to raise the efficiency of the work thereof.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee