Given increasing activity in the solar PV sector in Africa, a critical question has emerged: should African states aim for competitive tenders or negotiated deals? This question was among those discussed at the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) that took place last week in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Answering the question, Kyeh Kim, acting vice president of the department of compact operations at the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. foreign aid agency, said that the MCC is in favour of competitive tenders because they induce competition. However, Kim added, we see that some governments prefer working on direct deals because they are faster. So, we try to help governments to design transparent tender processes that proceed fast and efficiently. The key therefore, Kim argued, is transparent and not cumbersome tender processes.

On the other hand, Kim noted, negotiated deals can work as pilots for governments and investors to understand the sector and learn what is working and what is not. But eventually, yes, the MCC wants to see African states adopting competitive tenders so they get the best deals, Kim concluded.

Fast versus slow?

Marcus Williams, sector manager for energy and extractive industries at the World Bank's Multilateral ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...