NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / In order to comprehend something as immense as where the universe ends, it can be beneficial to study it as a whole. Trying to grasp the complexity of all that contains what is known to exist usually begins with an examination of the Big Bang, and then spirals out from there. Alexander Lakhanpal offers insight into how new breakthroughs are giving scientists a different way of seeing things and questioning known laws of physics.

In a search for answers, common understanding has been that the universe was created 13.8 billion years ago, and there's a finite distance that is visible to us with our technology. Viewing the time it takes for light to travel to us from as far as we can see it, offers a measurable way to find the space between earth and other objects. Using these calculations, scientists have been able to decipher a signal that has been traced to the light that was created just after the Big Bang. Using satellites, signals are picked up from different sources and are dated based on the accepted age of the universe.

A new way to gauge the distance between objects has been described in Astrophysical Journal Letters, and could help astronomers learn more about a period from early stages of the universe called cosmic reionization. During this time, ultraviolet radiation stripped electrons from hydrogen atoms. In this process, the amount and consistency of dust in the distant universe offers an innovative approach to decipher the age of galaxies and when they were first formed. The age of different aspects of the universe are based on the determinable amounts of oxygen, silicon and other heavier elements contained within an object. Younger galaxies are seen to be comprised of fewer heavy elements whereas older objects would have denser properties.

All of these suppositions have always been theories using the best information available, as estimates made based on how far our technology could see. To Alexander Lakhanpal, watching advancements in our understanding of astrology is remarkable. A recent article in the New York Time discusses how the universe is expanding, although there is rampant debate as to how fast and how far. Since the discovery of dark energy that is accelerating the speed at which the universe is expanding, it has been found to be growing too fast to keep up with modern researcher's expectations. In the near future either the accepted laws of physics will change, or these theories will be proven wrong, only time will tell.

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Alexander Lakhanpal, has pursued his interest in space and astronomy from a young age. Through a natural tendency towards athleticism, he earned a scholarship to University. After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Management, Alexander began his career with a professional services firm. Currently, working to obtaining his Financial Risk Management (FRM) designation, he holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Active in his community in both humanitarian and scientific efforts, he spends much of his personal time researching the cosmos and learning contemporary advancements.

