

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Due to faulty airbag deployments, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV recalled more than 297,000 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans of 2011-2012 model. The company said there were reports of 8 minor injuries, due to unexpected driverside deployments.



The recall will begin in July and includes 88,000 vehicles in Canada. The problem is suspected to be a wiring issue and it will replaced in all recalled vehicles free of cost. Owners of this van can contact Fiat Chrysler for more information at 800 853 1403



