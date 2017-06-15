

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for June will be published at 10.00 am ET Thursday. The index is expected to be unchanged at 70.



Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against its most major rivals. The greenback rose against the euro, franc and the yen but held steady against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1149 against the euro, 110.36 against the yen, 0.9754 against the franc and 1.2752 against the pound at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX