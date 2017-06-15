Chubb opens new office in Reading; expands local team

LONDON, June 15,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb has announced the opening of a new office in Reading, Berkshire, and two key appointments to the local team, as it continues to invest in building its local presence across the UK and Ireland to support brokers and their clients.

To support Chubb's growth in the South area,Chubb has appointed Mark Davison as Senior Property and Package underwriter and Bryony Glover as Business Development Manager (BDM).

Mark will focus on the underwriting of property and package business for all customer segments and, together with the team, will also have responsibility for managing broker relationships in these product areas. Mark joins Chubb from AIG where he was a London Property Underwriter and brings to the role more than ten years of insurance industry experience. Mark will report to Nick Kirby, Regional Property and Package Manager for the Midlands and South for Chubb.

Bryony will be the main access point to Chubb for the market across all product lines. She will also be responsible for maintaining and developing broker relationships generally. Bryony will report to Andy Francis, Regional Manager, Midlands and South for Chubb. Bryony joins from Pen Underwriting and has previously worked for HSB Insurance and Towergate.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Andy Francis, Regional Manager, Midlands and South for Chubb in the UK and Ireland, said:

"These appointments demonstrate our continued commitment to building a strong local presence in the South area and also to the investment we are putting into our local underwriting capability.

"The valuable industry expertise Mark and Bryony bring will help to support us in further developing a strong proposition for our broker partners and their clients.

"Over the coming months, we will continue to grow our team in order to support the development of our products, underwriting and service proposition."

Editor's Note

Brokers and clients in the Reading area can now find Chubb at its new address:

Suite 1.10 Soane Point

6-8 Market Place

Reading

RG1 2EG.

