NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- In Ovations Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH) wishes to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Rosendo Alvarez III for his years of service and announce his formal and amicable resignation as an Officer and Director of the Company. In stepping down, Mr. Alvarez stated, "I wish INOH and its shareholders a very bright future."

The company has retired Mr. Alvarez's convertible promissory notes in the face value of four hundred twenty-one thousand dollars ($421,000.00) plus interest; and his ninety million (90,000,000) preferred shares of INOH stock as well. Mark Goldberg, CEO of In Ovations Holdings, Inc. stated, "I want to take this opportunity to wish Rosendo Alvarez lll the very best in his future endeavors and thank him for all the time he invested in INOH. Mr. Alvarez will always be a friend of mine and the company."

INOH, Inc. is the process of entering the immensely profitable business of Medical Marijuana. For months, INOH has been involved in a thorough and comprehensive due diligence of profitable Medical Marijuana companies that desire to join the INOH family. The company has narrowed its search to a field of less than eight prominent companies in the Medical Marijuana sector. Furthermore, INOH will be adding a seasoned executive to manage its new Medical Marijuana division.

The company will also be providing updates shortly on its other business ventures as well as a new Stock Symbol and Cusip Number.

ABOUT

Atmospheric Water Solutions ("AWS") is a controlled subsidiary of Aquarius Brands™, a group of companies specializing in water generation, conservation and education for homes, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, utility companies and more. Aquarius Brands™ products include AWS AquaBoy® air to water generators™, Boomerang™ high-capacity compact bottling machines™, Retrax solar solutions™ and DroughtBuster™ water saving devices.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. is a minority owner of Aquarius Brands.

Through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., it has entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc., which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry, who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide.

The company reiterates that it has no intention of seeking a reverse split as previously stated.

In Ovations Holdings

Email: inovationsholdingsinc@gmail.com

Website: www.inovationsholdings.com

Facebook: InOvationsHoldings

Twitter: @inohotc



Aquarius Brands™

The Conservation Company™

12260 SW 53rd Street, Suite 603

Cooper City, Florida, 33330, USA

Office Phone - (954) 306-6763

Email: RGoldstein@AquariusBrands.org

www.AquariusBrands.org

www.AtmosphericWaterSolutions.com



Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc.

http://www.seychelle.com



