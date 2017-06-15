

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President and First Lady made a surprise visit to the hospital where US House Majority Whip Stephen Joseph Scalise has been admitted after he was shot in the hip by a gunman during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria.



Donald Trump and Melania Trump brought flowers Wednesday night for the Scalise family at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Northwest D.C., where the veteran Rep. was reported to be in critical condition.



The Trumps entered the room where Scalise is under treatment, spoke with his family, and sat by his bedside, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.



'Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!' Trump said on Twitter after meeting the Republican Congressman.



Scalise, 51, had undergone at least two procedures and 'multiple units of blood transfusion,' the hospital authorities said a statement.



They added that he will require additional surgeries as a bullet pierced his hip, injured organs and caused severe bleeding.



Scalise was practicing along with his Republican colleagues for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats at the Eugene Simpson Baseball Fields in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria on Wednesday, when a gunman indiscriminately opened fire using a rifle.



Two police officers, a congressional aide and a lobbyist also were injured in the attack.



Police confronted James Hodgkinson, 66, and shot him to death.



Meanwhile, a report says that the Illinois native was a volunteer for Democrat Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX