EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, has signed a dealership agreement with The Ricoh Japan Co., Ltd., part of the imaging and electronics company based in Tokyo.

Beginning later this year, Ricoh Japan will begin selling 3D printers, materials, training and support in Japan through its agreement with EnvisionTEC GmbH, the German arm of EnvisionTEC's global family of companies.

The Ricoh Group has more than 20 years of experience in designing products for 3D printing, cultivated through making prototypes and molds. The company is now focused on developing a 3D printer business that uses this know-how to provide broader 3D printing services.

Ricoh Japan decided to partner with EnvisionTEC because of the high precision and smooth surface finish delivered by EnvisionTEC's 3D printers using the company's patented DLP and 3SP technologies. That includes 3D printers such as the company's 15-year-old Perfactory line, which is now in its fourth generation, as well as printers with large build envelopes such as the Ultra and Vector.

Further, Ricoh Japan is to exhibit at the 28th Design Engineering Manufacturing Solutions Expo held at Tokyo Big Sight June 21-23, where EnvisionTEC technology will be on display.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline - imagine. change. - Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printers based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 100 pending and granted patents and 70 proprietary materials.

