LITITZ, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- With summer in full swing, there are better ways to beat mosquito bites than hiding indoors, spraying your yard with harmful chemicals or hanging an unsightly and noisy bug zapper. Mosquito Magnet®, a leading biting insect trap, offers a long term solution that is scientifically proven to effectively reduce mosquitoes and biting insects from your yard.

Historically, eradicating mosquitoes has been dealt with using two options: chemical sprays and bug zappers. Rob Scott, category development manager for Woodstream Corp. warns, "Spraying your yard with chemicals is not only unsafe to the environment, but they need to be regularly reapplied and completely dry before they are safe to touch. Plus, overspray can harm beneficial insects, such as bees and butterflies."

Bug zappers on the other hand, while friendlier to the environment, don't necessarily attract biting pests you want to remove from your yard. "These devices are better at killing innocent moths than mosquitoes," says Scott. "That's partly because mosquitoes are more attracted to certain scents than they are to light."

Mosquitoes are attracted to the carbon dioxide we exhale, warmth of our breath, and the scent of our skin. Mosquito Magnet's Patriot Plus uses propane mixed with a second attractant, octenol, to mimic our scent and draw the mosquitoes to the trap. Once they come close, Mosquito Magnet's patented CounterFlow™ Technology draws the pests into a net where they will dehydrate and die. This process is proven to distrupt mosquito breeding cycles to virtually eliminate the nuisance in your yard all season long.

Mosquito Magnet is available online at www.mosquitomagnet.com and at major retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware and Amazon.com.

About Mosquito Magnet

Mosquito Magnet® is the leading biting insect trap and is the only long-term solution that is scientifically proven to effectively reduce mosquitoes and other biting insects. Invented wtih Counterflow technology™, Mosquito Magnet is designed to emit a precise amount of carbon dioxide, heat, octenol and humidity, while simultaneously vacuuming insects into a net, taking advantage of the mosquito's instinct to turn upwards as it approaches the trap. For more information, visit www.mosquitomagnet.com.

