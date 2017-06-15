Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Technologies Market Report: 2015-2016 & 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Enhanced oil Recovery (EOR) Market Totaled Nearly $22.9 Billion in 2016 and Should Total $30.4 Billion by 2021, with a Five-Year CAGR of 5.9%

The scope of this investigation includes all of the major viable EOR technologies that are currently being implemented in the global oil industry. Separate from hydrofracture and tight sands or tight oil extraction are categorized as Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) of which EOR is a subset), EOR was originally developed as a means to extract additional oil from reservoirs after primary and secondary recovery methods ceased to be productive enough to maintain economic field operation. In some cases, the EOR technologies considered in this report may also be applied immediately following initial well drilling. These applications are common for fields where primary and secondary recovery technologies are incapable of producing adequate oil in any phase of an oil field operation.



Installation and operation of EOR technologies can include various products and components such as injection pumps, wellheads, specialized well tubing, chemical feeder systems, air separation units, gas compressors, blowers, steam generators, specialized storage vessels, gas recapture and separation systems, and various other equipment and facilities.



Other important products of an EOR technology include oil recovery media such as surfactants, polymers, alkali chemicals, liquid nitrogen and CO2. Although steam and onsite-compressed atmospheric nitrogen are also important oil recovery media, they are not considered EOR technology products within this report as they are supplied at minimal or no direct cost, unlike CO2 or specialized injection chemicals that are supplied to an EOR operation.



The market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific and country-specific market valuation data for each of the EOR technologies considered in this study.



Report Includes:



An overview of the global market for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies that are implemented to recover crude oil from reservoirs after primary and secondary recovery methods have ceased to be productive enough to continue normal field operations economically.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Identification of the various EOR products and components, such as injection pumps, wellheads, specialized well tubing, chemical feeder systems, air separation units, gas compressors, blowers, steam generators, specialized storage vessels, and various other equipment and facilities; other important products include oil recovery media such as surfactants, polymers, alkali chemicals, liquid nitrogen, and CO2.

Discussion of the most recent government, industry, and academic data regarding the amount of oil in place that potentially can be extracted via EOR.

Examination of governments' roles in support of EOR technologies worldwide, including regulatory support, government requirements, and promotional incentives for various EOR technologies as relevant and available.

These Include Breakdowns for the Following Categories:



Steam Flooding.

In-Situ Combustion.

Chemical Flooding.

Hydrocarbon Gas Flooding.

Nitrogen Gas Flooding.

Carbon Dioxide Flooding.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview



4: Regulatory Framework



5: Industry Trends



6: Global Market for Enhanced Oil Recovery



7: Company Profiles



8: Appendix A: Acronyms and Abbreviations of Measurements



9: Appendix B: References



