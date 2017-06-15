The French manufacturer filed for insolvency in March. The Tribunal of Commerce of Lyon had received two bids for the acquisition of the company.

Recom Italia, the Italian unit of Germany-based solar manufacturer Recom, was chosen as preferred bidder for the acquisition of French module producer Sillia VL, which filed for insolvency in early March. Another offer from French company FJBJ was considered less credible than that submitted by the Italian company.

Recom's offer was limited to ...

