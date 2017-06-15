The eight projects being built by Black & Veatch and Blattner for FPL will greatly increase the state's solar capacity and could catapult it into a leading solar market.

Despite being the Sunshine State, until recently Florida has been a second-tier solar market, hampered by the lack of a renewable energy mandate, utility reluctance to build solar, and a legal barriers including a heavy tax burden on solar leases and commercial and industrial projects.

At the end of 2016, the state had installed only 606 MW of solar, placing it 15th in cumulative capacity despite having the third-largest population of any U.S. state and excellent solar resources. However, 2/3 of that capacity came online during the year, which showed acceleration, and more significantly policy changes have cleared the way for growth in the distributed solar market.

Florida's big power companies have traditionally resisted solar in the service areas of the utilities that they own, even while building solar projects in other parts of the nation, and utilities have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...