NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Bio-IT World, the leader in reporting the application of informatics, IT and computer science in biomedical research and drug discovery, today opened the call for entries for the 2018 Bio-IT World Best Practices Awards. Bio-IT World has held the Best Practices awards since 2003, highlighting outstanding examples of technology innovation in the life sciences, from basic R&D to translational medicine. We particularly encourage vendors to nominate entries from valued academic and/or industry partners.

The Criteria for Entry Includes:

Send us a brief overview of your technology, including a statement of the issue or problem at hand, the innovative approach or technology applied, and the ROI (Return on Investment) in terms of scientific insights, cost savings, productivity, etc.

Entries will be accepted until March 2, 2018.

All entries will be judged by an expert panel in February/March 2018.

Winners will be announced in a plenary session at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, May 15-17, 2018 at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

All winners will be featured in follow-up profiles in Bio-IT World.

Past Winners Included:

2017 Best Practices Award Winners:

Clinical IT & Precision Medicine: Maccabi Healthcare System nominated by Medial EarlySign

Informatics: Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine nominated by Edico Genome

Knowledge Management: Allotrope Foundation

IT infrastructure/HPC: Earlham Institute

Judges' Choice: Biomedical Imaging Research Services Section (BIRSS) nominated by SRA International

Editor's Choice: Alexion Pharmaceuticals nominated by EPAM Systems

Honorable Mention: Fermenta - B.

2016 Best Practices Award Winners:

Clinical IT & Precision Medicine: Amgen

Informatics: FDA & DNAnexus

Knowledge Management: AstraZeneca

Judges Prize: Human Longevity

Editors' Choice Award: XOMA

2015 Best Practices Award Winners:

Informatics: Biogen

IT Infrastructure: University of California, Santa Cruz

Knowledge Management: European Lead Factory

Research & Drug Discovery: UCB BioPharma

Clinical & Health IT: GlaxoSmithKline

Judges' Prize: Michael J. Fox Foundation

Editors' Choice Award: National Institutes of Health Undiagnosed Diseases Program

2014 Best Practices Award Winners:

Clinical & Health IT: AstraZeneca and Tessella

IT Infrastructure & HPC: Baylor College of Medicine

Research & Drug Discovery: U-BIOPRED

Informatics: The Pistoia Alliance

Knowledge Management: Genentech

Editors' Prize: The Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai

Judges' Prize: UK National Health Service

For more information on submitting your Bio-IT World Best Practices Awards entry form, visit: Bio-ITWorld.com/BestPractices -- or contact: Allison Proffitt, Editorial Director, 617.233.8280 or aproffitt@Bio-ITWord.com. Deadline for entry is March 2, 2018.

Winners are chosen by a panel of experts and will be announced at the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, that is taking place May 15-17, 2018 at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

Additional information on this event, can be found at Bio-ITWorldExpo.com

