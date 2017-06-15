INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Barrick Gold Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2017 - ABX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick Gold") (NYSE: ABX) between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/barrick-gold-corporation?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to discloses that: (1) the pipes and safety systems at the Veladero mine were not robust enough to prevent gold-bearing solution spills; (2) as a result, Argentinian authorities would restrict the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility and require remedial work; (3) these developments would impact (and were impacting) the production capacity of the Veladero mine; (4) as such, the Company's Veladero mine production guidance and total gold production guidance were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Barrick's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Barrick Gold you have until July 10, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

