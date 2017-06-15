BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MYA) announces that the shareholders approved all of the motions presented at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 14, 2017.

A total of 107,323,626 common shares (approximately 50.89 % of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy. The following have been re-elected as the directors of the corporation:

Rene Branchaud, Noureddine Mokaddem, Nikolaos Sofronis, Eric Swenden, Robert Taub and R. Martin Wong.

The re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation, as provided for in the management information circular was also approved.

Subsequent to the annual meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors appointed Rene Branchaud as Chairman of the Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya is initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by ZMSM, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l'Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

Noureddine Mokaddem

President & CEO

450-435-0700 / 514-978-6111

nmokaddem@mayagoldsilver.com



Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

Nathalie Dion

Investor Relations

450-435-0700 ext. 202

ndion@mayagoldsilver.com

www.mayagoldsilver.com



