Research and Markets - Global EV Charging Adapter Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, AeroVironment, Robert Bosch & Delphi Automotive

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global EV Charging Adapter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global EV charging adapter market to grow at a CAGR of 50.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global EV Charging Adapter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is focus on reducing charging time. Technological innovations have led to the development of high-energy batteries. Manufacturers are focusing on developing charging infrastructure and reducing charging time and cost.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing sales of PEVs in China, Japan, the US, and other countries. The development and adoption of green vehicles reduce GHG levels in the atmosphere to an acceptable level. These vehicles run on alternative sources of energy like electricity, hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar energy, wind energy, or biofuels. Stringent emission norms are implemented to reduce GHG emissions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost pressure adversely affecting the sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers. Due to the increasing number of road accidents and rising traffic congestion, governments across the world are emphasizing safety features in vehicles. Safety systems, such as the antilock braking system (ABS), airbags, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a few others, have made customers more aware of safety features.



Key vendors



ABB

AeroVironment

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive



Other prominent vendors



AddÉnergie Technologies

ChargePoint

Eaton

Efacec

Leviton Manufacturing

POD point

Signet Electronic Systems



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type of chargers



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b6k82f/global_ev

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716