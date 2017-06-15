sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global EV Charging Adapter Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, AeroVironment, Robert Bosch & Delphi Automotive

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global EV Charging Adapter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global EV charging adapter market to grow at a CAGR of 50.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global EV Charging Adapter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is focus on reducing charging time. Technological innovations have led to the development of high-energy batteries. Manufacturers are focusing on developing charging infrastructure and reducing charging time and cost.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing sales of PEVs in China, Japan, the US, and other countries. The development and adoption of green vehicles reduce GHG levels in the atmosphere to an acceptable level. These vehicles run on alternative sources of energy like electricity, hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar energy, wind energy, or biofuels. Stringent emission norms are implemented to reduce GHG emissions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost pressure adversely affecting the sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers. Due to the increasing number of road accidents and rising traffic congestion, governments across the world are emphasizing safety features in vehicles. Safety systems, such as the antilock braking system (ABS), airbags, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a few others, have made customers more aware of safety features.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • AeroVironment
  • Robert Bosch
  • Delphi Automotive

Other prominent vendors

  • AddÉnergie Technologies
  • ChargePoint
  • Eaton
  • Efacec
  • Leviton Manufacturing
  • POD point
  • Signet Electronic Systems

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type of chargers

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b6k82f/global_ev

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


