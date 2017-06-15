MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 --



WHO: Oski Technology, Inc., the leader in formal verification methodology and services

WHAT: Will demonstrate its new Oski Formal verification intellectual property (VIP) Library for ARM® Advanced Microcontroller Bus Architecture (AMBA®) interface protocols and the Oski Formal Sign-off Methodology™ in the Design Automation Conference (DAC) Booth #1139

WHEN: Monday, June 19, through Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

The Oski booth theater returns with four different presentations daily on key topics related to formal property verification, including sign-off methodology, test planning, abstractions and coverage. In addition to Oski presentations, the theater will host presentations on formal verification methodology from users and Oski partners who will share insights on adopting formal.

Kamal Sekhon, formal verification applications engineer at Oski, will present "Architectural Formal Verification: A 3-Step Guide" in the Verification Academy Booth (#429) Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m.

Deepa Sahchari, verification engineer at Oski, will present "Architectural Formal Verification of Cache Coherent Protocols," along with Chirag Gandhi, ArterisIP's senior hardware verification manager, as part of "New Frontiers in Formal Verification." The Design, EDA Track session will be held Wednesday, June 21, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

About Oski Technology

Oski Technology has established itself as an unsurpassed global leader in the domain of formal verification methodology and services. Founded in 2005, Oski serves six out of the top seven semiconductor design companies, helping them to accelerate their verification process and produce higher quality designs than simulation alone allows. As the semiconductor industry's only fully dedicated formal services provider, Oski has assembled the world's most focused team of specialists that draw on hundreds of man-years of collective experience. Oski reset the benchmark for formal verification with innovations such as its Formal Sign-off™ methodology, End-To-End Formal™ checkers and Oski Abstraction Models™. Oski's publications, training sessions and events, such as the Decoding Formal Club, are recognized industry-wide as valuable resources of formal applications knowledge.

