SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today it was selected as a Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times. The credit union also won two bronze Stevie Awards for Financial Services Marketing Campaign of the Year and Annual Report, and a silver MAC Award for Best Annual Report from the Marketing Association for Credit Unions (MAC).

Each year, the San Francisco Business Times compiles a list of the top 100 most philanthropic companies in the region. In 2016, Tech CU, along with its employees and members, donated more than $126,000 and performed more than 350 volunteer hours to various organizations -- in addition to the more than $1.5 million the credit union has invested in Bay Area communities since 2007.

"We're so happy to be recognized as a top 100 most philanthropic company," said Harris. "At Tech CU, we care about our community -- it's a key part of our mission and philosophy. Each year, we work to address our community's most pressing issues by investing time, talent, and dollars. We're proud to be recognized as one of the most generous companies in the Bay Area and look forward to continuing this legacy in the years to come."

Tech CU was also honored with two Stevie Awards, which recognize accomplishments of companies worldwide. Tech CU won bronze for Marketing Campaign of the Year and Annual Report in the Financial Products & Services category. Additionally, the Marketing Association for Credit Unions, which recognizes outstanding credit union marketing achievements, awarded Tech CU a silver MAC Award for its annual report.

"Our 'Bank Happily Ever After' advertising campaign addresses consumer's pain points with big banks while offering a better alternative," said Kate Duggan, SVP of Marketing at Tech CU. "We provide all the access and convenience one expects of a big bank, yet we're small enough to offer exceptional, personalized service. We're pleased that the campaign and our annual report, Reinvention, were recognized. They reflect our efforts to deliver an excellent member experience, and inspire and empower consumers to succeed financially."

Tech CU (techcu.com) is a $2.3 billion credit union serving more than 85,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area -- including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook.

