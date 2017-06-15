EasyVista Inc., a global leader in IT Service Management software, announced the forthcoming acquisition of Knowesia, an award-winning self-help modeling and guided support software company based in France with operations in the US and customers around the world. The acquisition supports EasyVista's innovation strategy to deliver next generation self-service in the enterprise by integrating intelligent self-help capabilities with EasyVista's proven ITSM 2.0 platform. The acquisition of Knowesia will enable EasyVista to offer a codeless way to model and deliver intelligent knowledge processes that can be integrated with virtual assistants or chatbots to enhance the self-help experience.

"At Wireless Analytics, we face the daily challenge of delivering mobile management services to a global user community," said Jonathan Steele, Director of Technology at Wireless Analytics."With the help of EasyVista and Knowesia we can streamline this complexity and provide a seamless self-service experience to meet the demands of the mobile workforce regardless of their location, service provider or device platform."

"Knowledge management is vital for any company wanting to take advantage of the artificial intelligence algorithms driving the next generation of self-service," said Sylvain Gauthier, Co-Founder and CEO of EasyVista. "This acquisition enables us to more seamlessly integrate EasyVista's ITSM 2.0 platform with the innovative Knowesia Knowledge Management solution, creating an unparalleled self-help experience for our customers and their end users. Our goal is to help customers dramatically reduce Tier 1 requests by giving employees and IT staff an intuitive and intelligent self-service experience. IT has evolved past desktops, laptops and tablets and is being asked to support anything that connects to the network making intelligent knowledge trees a critical capability for supporting the digital enterprise."

Knowesia is best known for its innovative approach to modeling knowledge and procedures into decision trees. Upon completion of the modeling process, Knowesia instantly and automatically converts models into dynamic, interactive web applications. These applications can then be accessed on computers, phones and tablets, making them available to the workforce from anywhere.

"We have worked hard to make Knowesia a user-friendly solution for employees that enables autonomous and intelligent management of service and support issues," said Thibault de Clisson, CEO of Knowesia. "We are very enthusiastic about joining EasyVista given the synergies of our technology offerings and our shared strategic focus on driving a better self-help experience for employees while reducing the costs of IT."

Knowesia developed its innovative technology with the support of France's National Agency for the Valuation of Research (ANVAR). Knowesia has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner and has received a FinTech Award.

In a recent report by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, respondents from global IT organizations pointed to improving end-user experience between IT and the business and transforming end-user support with mobility/self-service and intelligent bots as two of the top three strategic priorities in their near-term plans.

"EMA's research validates our strategic direction to innovate around self-help," said Gauthier. "We are excited about the opportunity to transform how ITSM supports the digital workplace."

The acquisition is expected to close in July 2017.

About EasyVista

EasyVista simplifies IT Service Management by making it easy to deliver and easy to use for today's enterprise. EasyVista's service management platform was created to help companies automate and personalize service delivery to improve IT efficiency and increase staff productivity. Today, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world radically improve service user experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation, and reduce the total cost of IT service delivery. EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in New York and Paris, EasyVista is a rapidly growing global company backed by leading venture capitalists, and traded as ALEZV:EN

