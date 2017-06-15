Global Machine Vision Camera Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2021: Analysis By Coverage, Sensors & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Machine Vision Camera Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global machine vision camera market to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Machine Vision Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is scope for metamaterial lenses in machine vision equipment. The miniaturization of camera lenses is difficult. Machine vision cameras, used in the identification of items during the manufacturing processes, require a small camera that can be used in the process of identification. Machine vision cameras can be made smaller by using metamaterial lenses. These lenses help the cameras work in severe conditions and adjust in any manufacturing environment. There is a growing demand for machine vision cameras in the automobile and electronics industry. The use of metamaterial lenses can help reduce the size of cameras and provide flexibility for data capturing and identification solutions, resulting in growth of the market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing need for automation in inspection and quality control. Earlier, the different industrial and non-industrial sectors used mechanical equipment for inspection and quality control. The equipment was prone to mistakes, which in many cases led to heavy losses. For example, if a defect rate of 1% occurs while manufacturing 1,000 units and the total yield comes to an average of 91.23%, then the production of 1,000 accurate units (1000/0.912) requires manufacturing 1,096 units.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is intense competition. During the past few years, the machine vision market has experienced immense growth, leading to the entry of new vendors. This has resulted in intense competition in the global machine vision camera market, despite the market being highly consolidated. The key vendors are trying to provide the buyers with a complete range of tailored products and personal assistance for serving and maintenance purposes. The major players are investing huge amounts in R&D to tackle intense competition from the low-cost machine vision camera manufacturers.

Key vendors



Basler

Cognex Corporation

KEYENCE

OMRON

Teledyne Technologies

Other prominent vendors



Banner

Casio Computer

DENSO ADC

Honeywell

Ifm electronic

IPG Photonics

Leuze Electronic

Zebra Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by coverage



PART 07: Market segmentation by sensors



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



