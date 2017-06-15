Wireless Sensor Network Market Worth 93.86 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the market research report "Wireless Sensor Network Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Sensor Type, Connectivity Type, End-user Industry (Building Automation, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the wireless sensor network (WSN) market was valued at USD 29.06 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 93.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.55% between 2017 and 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 67 market data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 246 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Wireless Sensor Network Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-sensor-networks-market-445.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on report

The growth of this market is propelled by the development of cheaper, smarter, and smaller sensors; expanding market for smart and wearable devices; increasing need for real-time computing of applications; and surge in demand for IoT sensors for various applications such as sensing, recognition, and interpretation.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=445

Software to hold the largest size of the wireless sensor network by 2023

The software components of WSNs include platforms and solutions that are vital for applications such data collection or remote monitoring. Software solutions are designed to meet the interoperability challenges that arise due to varied heterogeneous devices, and to manage a large volume of data and their security and privacy. Factors such as increasing number of connected devices and rising need for remote monitoring have led to the growing adoption of software solutions.

Market for BFSI industry to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023

IoT technology can drive the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) end-use applications by developing and adding more convenient solutions for customers. It can be used for real-time data collection and instant communication between devices. Kiosks can be used for bank transactions; they provide customers with rapid access to information and services. An interactive kiosk can collect data whenever a customer uses it, which can further be used in customer behavior analysis. The BFSI industry is rapidly moving toward digitization and connectivity-dependent applications. Due to this reason, the wireless sensor network market for this industry is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023.

North America held a major share of the WSN market in 2016

The increased R&D in the field of IoT, in terms of new and improved technologies, as well as the rising demand for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the growth of the wireless sensor network market in North America. In addition, the increasing R&D at both academic and industry levels is broadening the application areas of IoT in different applications such as building automation, retail, automotive & transportation, and healthcare, especially in the US.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=445

The major players in the wireless sensor network market include Intel Corporation (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Netherlands), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Broadcom Limited (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Company (US), Analog Devices Inc. (US), Eurotech S.p.A (Italy), Invensense Inc. (US), and Sensirion AG (Switzerland). Some of the important start-ups in the market are SmartThings Inc. (US), Episensor Ltd. (Ireland), Notion (US), Helium Systems Inc. (US), and Beep Inc. (US).

Browse Related Reports

IoT Node and Gateway Market by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, Logic Device), by End-Use (Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Industrial, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-gateway-market-248007097.html

IoT Sensors Market by Type (Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Inertial, Image), Network Technology (Wired & Wireless), Vertical (Consumer IoT, Commercial IoT, Industrial IoT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sensors-iot-market-26520972.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets