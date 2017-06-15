Fusionex Receives Overwhelming Mandate In Excess of 85% from Shareholders to Delist

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusionex, a multi-award-winning, leading software solutions provider specializing in Big Data Analytics ("BDA") and Internet of Things ("IoT"), received an overwhelming mandate from its shareholders voting in favour of its proposed delisting at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on 15 Jun 2017. At the EGM where voting was carried out by way of poll, the special resolution was passed to approve the proposed cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on LSE AIM.

The votes in favour of the special resolution were easily in excess of 85% of the total votes cast. Computation of votes from the shares of the employee benefit trust (EBT) were not needed to achieve the 75% threshold requirement for the resolution to be passed.

Ivan Teh, Fusionex Chief Executive Officer says:

"I am very grateful for the overwhelming support we received from our shareholders, both UK-based as well as international, who voted in favour of the proposed delisting.

I would also like to extend our gratitude to all shareholders that have reached out in support to us, many of whom have indicated their intention to remain invested with Fusionex for the mid to long term.

I appreciate that the directors' proposal to delist may not sit favourably with every single shareholder, but I am confident that the future will demonstrate this to be a move that will unlock the true value and success of Fusionex. To all shareholders that have kept faith in us, I thank all of you for giving the Company the opportunity to embark on a new journey to deliver the shareholder value that all of you deserve."