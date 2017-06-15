At the request of A1M Pharma AB (publ), 556755-3226, A1M Pharma AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 20, 2017.



Short name: A1M ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 8,064,105 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009973357 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 93181 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556755-3226 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



