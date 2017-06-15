Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-15 17:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With reference to the share offering conducted as an accelerated book-building and announced on 15 June 2017 (the "Offering"), SSH Communications Security Corporation ("SSH" or the "Company") issues 3,400,000 new shares in the Company (the "Shares") to institutional and other selected investors. The Offering was conducted as an accelerated book-building procedure carried out by Evli Bank Plc ("Evli"), and the procedure was discontinued due to the target of the Offering being reached on 15 June 2017 at 16:17.



The Company's board member and shareholder Tatu Ylönen subscribed for 243,500 Shares in the Offering, and the Company's board member and shareholder Timo Syrjälä subscribed through his controlled company for 728,500 Shares in the Offering.



The terms and conditions of the Offering are attached to this release. The Shares were offered to institutional and other selected investors in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. The subscription price was set at EUR 2.05 per Share, amounting to total proceeds of EUR 6,970,000 before commissions and expenses. Of each Share, EUR 0.03 will be recorded as an increase of the share capital and the rest of the subscription price will be recorded in the invested unrestricted equity fund.



The 3,400,000 Shares subscribed in the Offering correspond to approximately 9.8 per cent of all the shares and voting rights in the Company immediately prior to the Offering. Following the Offering, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 38,065,583. The Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 27 June 2017. An application will be made for listing of the Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki"). Trading in the Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about 28 June 2017. The Shares are expected to be entered into the book-entry accounts of investors on or about 27 June 2017.



The Offering is managed by Evli as the Lead Manager and the Sole Bookrunner. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the Company's legal adviser.



Helsinki, 15 June 2017



SSH Communications Security Corporation



Board of Directors



For further information: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 3440



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Major media www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.



APPENDIX: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL



