Global Interactive Textbooks Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2021 - Competition From Other Digital Textbook Providers is a Key Challenge - Research and Markets

The global interactive text books market to grow at a CAGR of 17.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Interactive Text Books Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is analytics empowered interactive textbooks. Educators globally are looking for ways to make education more learner centric. The traditional approach of knowledge push methodology required knowledge sharing to be done primarily by teachers. Teachers were solely responsible for disseminating information to students, leading to increased dependency of students on their teachers. With the shift toward knowledge pull pedagogy in institutions, students have the flexibility and freedom to learn concepts, with the help of numerous online sources, such as digital libraries. This triggers curiosity among students and encourages them to learn new concepts on their own.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased student engagement. One of the most highlighted benefits of using interactive textbooks relates to the interactive nature of studying. Textbooks no longer consist of static or linear forms of images and information available to students. There are a lot of elements through which students can interact, learn, share, and engage with the content.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is competition from other digital textbook providers. A downside to the growth of the market is the accessibility of free or inexpensive sources of information on the web. The pervasive nature of free content available online has reduced the dependence on published products. Considering the subscription to proprietary interactive textbooks is expensive, open educational repository websites are increasingly being created online. There are various free sources of interactive textbooks providers, such as the US-based MathScribe, that offers learning through such textbooks available.

