PCMI INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving PCM Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased PCM Inc. ("PCM") (NASDAQ: PCMI) securities between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017 .

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) En Pointe Technologies, Inc.'s financial statements that PCM filed with the SEC materially overstated the profitability of the business; and (2) consequently, PCM's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed En Pointe's financial statements. On May 2, 2017, an article published on Seeking Alpha exposed that PCM has filed a lawsuit counterclaim alleging that En Pointe's net income was overstated and that "Had PCM known the truth about En Pointe's finances, it would not have entered into the purchase agreement" for En Pointe.

If you suffered a loss in PCM you have until July 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

