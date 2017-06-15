The OISTE Foundation announced at The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2017 the launch of a special edition of the Digital Identification and cyber-resilience app, WISeID integrating Blockchain technology. WISeID acts as a dual factor authentication technology that sits on top of a BlockChain. The WISeIDBlockChain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each WISeID node gets a copy of the WISeIDBlockChain and gets downloaded automatically upon joining the WISeID network.

OISTE will provide WISeIDBlockchain technology to all UN and International Agencies joining the OISTE.ORG Policy Authorizing Authority PAA.

At the heart of this platform is the OISTE Cryptographic Root of Trust which has been actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and Internet of Things' devices. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust is ubiquitous and universal, and a pioneer in the creation of Digital Identities. OISTE started this project back in 1998 with the objective to issue 1 billion identities to poor people https://www.clintonfoundation.org/clinton-global-initiative/commitments/increasing-digital-connectivity-poor as one-fifth of the world's population 1.5 billion people have no proper legal identification, and 50 million children are born every year without a birth certificate and legal identity. This means that these people are off the radar for vital economic services, including such as education and healthcare. This new WISeIDBlockChain platform integrates state-of-the-art technologies related to Digital Identity and BlockChain which are in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals aiming on providing every person on the planet with a solid and tamper-proof digital identity based on common, interoperable standards by 2030. As a first step, the United Nation is seeking to develop scalable identity systems by 2020. This initiative was launched at the inaugural "ID2020 Summit Harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community," held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on May 20, 2016.

During WSIS OISTE organized a high-level roundtable with leading International Organizations on how to use Digital Identification to secure their Trade Platforms "The contribution of electronic trade (e-commerce) platforms to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" and debated the use of digital identity to protect traders around the world. https://oiste.org/events/the-contribution-of-electronic-trade-e-commerce-platforms-to-the-sustainable-development-goals-sdgs/.

The "official" video audio recording of the roundtable is already accessible at the WSIS Forum 2017 webpage, https://www.itu.int/net4/wsis/forum/2017/Agenda/Session/267/Webcastintro. Also, video of the discussions can be found at https://youtu.be/_4rxa7HavVc.

The WISeIDBlockChain operates with the WISeID cyber-resilience edition that uses the digital identification to lock personal data such as account usernames and passwords, credit card numbers and access PINs into a secure personal data organizer, creating accountable identities for online activity while the data itself remains protected in a secure cloud vault.

Mobile security threats are increasing in number and sophistication, with hackers looking for sophisticated ways to hijack mobiles for Bitcoin mining, or to trick mobile users into giving up their personal identity and bank account information. Even though mobile operating systems provide app developers with significant security features, hackers have still been able to exploit the massive installed base of Android and iOS devices, using many different infection vectors to place malware.

Without mobile security software, users are vulnerable to all these threats and more. The WISeID Kaspersky Mobile Security SDK includes a robust and proven solution for protecting mobile phones against security threats. The SDK's inclusion in the app delivers advanced security features like web network protection, device protection and risk detection to smartphones, offering users an effective layer of self-defense.

Among other things, WISeID keeps passwords in an encrypted vault, generates hard-to-crack passwords, and safely synchronizes data between computers and devices on multiple platforms, using secure cloud storage. The vault can be unlocked only with the user's Master Password and/or defined pattern, with additional protection provided through facial recognition authentication. WISeID can be accessed online though a single click.

To download WISeID go to http://www.wiseid.com.

About OISTE Foundation

The OISTE Foundation has been working with the UN and other governmental and non-governmental international organizations since 1998. Today, in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, target 16.9 - giving everyone a legal identity by 2030 OISTE focuses on the challenge of harnessing digital identity for the global community.

OISTE holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC) and is an accredited member of the Non-commercial Users Stakeholders Group (NCSG) of ICANN as part of the Not-for-Profit Operational Concerns (NPOC) constituency.

The OISTE Foundation endorses the "Principles on Identification for Sustainable Development."

