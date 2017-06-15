

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that patients with active psoriatic arthritis or PsA who had inadequate response to one or two TNF inhibitors or were intolerant of TNF inhibitors treated with Taltz or ixekizumab achieved significant improvement in signs and symptoms of their disease at 24 weeks when compared to placebo.



The SPIRIT-P2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Taltz (80 mg every four weeks or every two weeks, following a 160-mg starting dose) compared to placebo after 24 weeks in patients with active PsA who were previously treated with TNF inhibitors and had an inadequate response to one or two TNF inhibitors or were intolerant to TNF inhibitors. Patients were required to have a diagnosis of active PsA for at least six months and at least three tender and three swollen joints.



In this study, the primary endpoint was the percentage of patients achieving at least a 20 percent reduction in a composite measure of disease activity, as defined by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR20).



This study also evaluated secondary endpoints including ACR50 and ACR70, which represent 50 percent and 70 percent reductions in disease activity; improvement in physical function as assessed using the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index (HAQ-DI); and improved skin clearance as measured by the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI).



Patients treated with either dosing regimen of Taltz demonstrated significant improvements at 24 weeks compared with placebo in disease activity of PsA.



Reduced Disability in Physical Function, Significant Improvements in Skin Clearance Patients treated with either dosing regimen of Taltz also experienced significant improvements compared with placebo in other key secondary measures, including physical function as assessed by the HAQ-DI and skin clearance in patients with at least 3 percent body surface area of skin involvement as measured by PASI 75, PASI 90 and PASI 100 at 12 weeks and 24 weeks.



A PASI 75 score indicates at least a 75 percent reduction in a patient's plaque psoriasis from the patient's baseline assessment, while PASI 90 reflects a 90 percent reduction. PASI 100 represents a 100 percent reduction and reflects complete skin clearance.



