Manu Gupta, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on food service sector, says, "The increasing need for keeping beverages safe at a certain temperature drives the global commercial beverage dispensers market. Commercial beverage dispensers enable customers to help themselves with their desired beverages during a party or an event which leads to a reduction in labor cost for foodservice establishments such as hotels and restaurants."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global commercial beverage dispensersmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovations in dispensing technologies

Growing preference for beverage dispensers with polycarbonate containers

Growing preference toward self-contained commercial beverage dispensers

Innovations in dispensing technologies

The innovations in the commercial beverage dispensers are expected to make the dispensing process more attractive and easy. It is expected to lead to more customers and improve the efficiency of the commercial beverage dispensers. For instance, the Cornelius new Viper Elite Classic model has a patented defrost feature that reduces the defrost cycle, leads to less energy consumption, and increased uptime.

The use of IoT is expected to provide many advantages to foodservice operators. A sensory tag can connect directly to the beverage dispenser and provide information like actual sell-out volume, the temperature of the drinks served and out-of-stock alerts.

Lancer is coming up with an innovative commercial beverage dispenser, which provides a dynamic user interface with video advertising capabilities. It also offers 132 flavor combinations. The product provides an onboard service troubleshooting and monitoring system, which enhances the service capabilities of the company.

Growing preference for beverage dispensers with polycarbonate containers

Polycarbonate plastics are available in a variety of colors for commercial use. Like glasses, they allow the transmission of light. The polycarbonate material has a high heat resistant capacity. This makes them suitable for use in commercial beverage dispensers. The use of polycarbonate containers is expected to reduce the chance of breakage of the containers. In addition, the use of polycarbonate containers in commercial beverage dispensers gives customers a clear view of the contents inside. Consumer preference is growing toward the use of containers that are Bisphenol A-free (BPA). Polycarbonate materials are BPA-free in nature.

Vollrath uses polycarbonate containers in the cold beverage dispenser model 46280 and 46285. TableCraft also uses polycarbonate containers with stainless steel lid in the model TableCraft 75 to provide a clear view of the cold drinks.

Growing preference toward self-contained commercial beverage dispensers

The self-contained commercial beverage dispensers allow foodservice establishments to economically dispense beverages for their customers without the need for any additional staff. The customers can directly select the beverages from the dispenser and have a specified amount of liquid.

"Self-contained commercial beverage dispensers help in minimizing the waiting time of customers for beverages. Many foodservice establishments also invest in such equipment to minimize their dependency on labor for serving related products," says Manu.

The Lancer commercial refrigerated self-contained beverage dispensers offer a user-friendly digital touchscreen, which allows the customer to create unique combinations of flavors according to their preference. The Lancer Flavor Select model offers a self-contained model with multiple ice filling options

