NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Insight Pharma Reports, a division of Healthtech Publishing, offers Commercializing Novel IVDs: A Comprehensive Manual for Success, a unique manual will provide an overview of the major components to IVD development, from product conception through commercialization.

Authored by Harry Glorikian, MBA, the Commercializing Novel IVDs Manual is meant to provide an overview of the major components to IVD development, from product conception through commercialization, and the important considerations about individual aspects of the process; How do I approach the regulatory process? How can I plan for market access, and what can I do to make sure my IVD will be reimbursed?

Since no one person can be an expert on every aspect of the IVD development process. It's essential to understand and identify the necessary job functions to move an IVD from product ideation through successful commercialization. This book attempts to do that by describing the overall process of IVD development, who needs to be involved, and highlighting challenges and points to consider along the way.

For more information on this manual visit: InsightPharmaReports.com/Commercializing-Novel-IVDs-Report

About Insight Pharma Reports (www.insightpharmareports.com)

Insight Pharma Reports, a division of Healthtech Publishing, is the premier life sciences information provider offering unparalleled coverage of key issues in drug discovery and development. The reports are used by leading pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and other life science companies to keep abreast of the latest developments in pharmaceutical R&D and their potential applications and business impacts. The reports are written by experts in consulting and industry, and are supported by hundreds of hours of primary and secondary research. Insight Pharma Reports provide comprehensive coverage of salient issues in a concise, well-organized format.

About Healthtech Publishing (www.healthtechpublishing.com)

Healthtech Publishing, a division of Cambridge Healthtech Institute, provides the life science communities with business-critical intelligence through research reports and digital news, helping decision makers to gain competitive advantage and make strategic decisions. Our portfolio consists of Insight Pharma Reports' vast research reports collection and three niche digital subscription products: Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

For more information:



Daniel Miller

Insight Pharma Reports

dmiller@insightpharmareports.com