Global Plastic Fillers Market 2017-2021 - Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management by Governments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Plastic Fillers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global plastic fillers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Plastic Fillers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



One trend in the market is emphasis on efficient plastic waste management by governments. The production and disposal of plastics have a negative impact on the environment. Plastic waste management has become a priority as mass consumption of plastic products that have a short lifespan is on the rise.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry. The global automotive lightweight materials market widely uses three major materials, i.e., metals, plastics, and composites, which have application in five broader categories, such as automotive structural components, powertrain components, exterior components, interior components, and electronic and electrical components.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is untapped growth prospects in MEA. The Middle East is facing economic instability due to the increased dependence on the oil sector, and it has been continuously trying to diversify its source of income by developing downstream petrochemicals industry. The oil sector is contributing to a substantial portion of the GDP of the countries in the Middle East, and an unexpected price fluctuation is affecting the revenues in this sector.



Key vendors



Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation)

Imerys

LKAB

Minerals Technologies

Omya

Other prominent vendors



20 Microns

GCR

Hoffmann Mineral

Kärntner Montanindustrie

Quarzwerke

Unimin

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographic segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



