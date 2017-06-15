HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 --nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), (formerly bBooth) the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to provide interactive video auctions for uBid.com. For 17 years, uBid.com has been the recognized go-to online auction marketplace for new, overstock, closeout and re-certified products in more than 25 categories, including Electronics, Collectibles, Jewelry and Travel.

"I am excited to work with the super talented team at nFusz to incorporate their Notifi interactive video platform into our upcoming '15 minute hyper-auctions' as well as some exciting new auction gamification features we're introducing," states Ketan Thakker, CEO of uBid.com. "This is part of our new marketing initiatives to introduce a younger demographic to the multitude of benefits of incorporating online auctions into their shopping habits, and at the same time, energize our 6 million loyal shoppers and growing list of merchant partners. The nFusz interactive video technology coupled with our state of the art auction capabilities will place us at the forefront of the next generation of online auction shopping," continues Mr. Thakker.

"We're very excited to work with Ketan and his team at uBid.com," states Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz CEO. "Introducing interactive video into the online auction process is brilliant. I think it's a game-changer for the entire online auction space as it's engaging, entertaining, current, and together with the gamification elements Ketan is introducing, I believe it can result in meaningful new value for uBid.com shareholders as well as our own," continues Mr. Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption.

For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com

About uBid.com

Since launching in 1997, uBid.com has been recognized as the go-to online auction marketplace for new, overstock, closeout and recertified products in more than 25 categories, including Electronics, Collectibles, Jewelry and Travel. uBid.com specializes in offering the best deals on popular, everyday items from watches to laptops, and sports memorabilia from trusted and certified vendors and merchants, directly to our customers in auction, fixed-price and "Deals of the Day" formats. In addition, great deals on similar products available on the uBid Auction Marketplace can also be found in fixed price format on our sister site, RedTag.com.

More than six million members use uBid to find affordable items from top brand name manufacturers, including Apple, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Sony, Samsung, Microsoft, NEC, Epson, Phillips, Kodak, Panasonic, Canon, LG and more. For more than 17 years, uBid.com has built lasting relationships with the top product manufacturers and distributors to secure quality products at incredible discounts for our dedicated uBid.com members, who have been with us through the years.

For more information on uBid, visit www.ubid.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at http://www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please visit: www.nFusz.com

nFusz, Inc.

Media Inquiries:

info@nFusz.com

855.250.2300, extension 2



Investor inquiries:

investors@nFusz.com

855.250.2300, extension 3



