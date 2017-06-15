TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Tele-Find Technologies Corp. ("Company" or "Tele-Find") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Rozen to the Company's Board of Directors and as the Company's President.

Mr. Rozen has spent the better part of the past five years in the world of property and casualty insurance as an insurance broker, dealing in personal lines as well as small to medium-sized business. In this role, Mr. Rozen works closely with business owners and entrepreneurs to ensure he understood their needs and business requirements. Mr. Rozen also has experience in the design and marketing field in the capacity of logo design and brand identity development.

The Company announced the resignation of Mr. David Posner from its Board of Directors. Mr. Posner also resigns as Interim President of the Company. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Posner for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

