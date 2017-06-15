United States Car Fleet Leasing Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The car fleet leasing market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the car fleet leasing market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of captive finance. Captive finance companies are already prevalent in the mature market and are now attempting to increase their hold in emerging markets as well. General Motors captive finance, Lincoln Ford finance, and Shift finance are the major players of captive finance in the Americas.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of auto leasing market in the US. The vehicle price in the US is increasing year-over-year. Many major car manufacturers have been increasing their selling price in the recent years. For example, at the end of 2016, Honda raised the selling price of its vehicles by 3%. Though, the millennial population is increasing, this region still has around 48% of the middle-class population who are not in the position to afford this price hike.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fragmented telematics market in the US. Car fleet leasing market is hugely dependent on the presence of telematic software providers and car manufacturers. In the US, there are around 1600 telematics vendors, who serve nearly 800 fleet management companies. All the telematics vendors in the market are offering the same solution at different prices. The end-users for fleet management companies are demanding customized telematics services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



California

Texas

New York

Washington

New Jersey

Key vendors



ALD Automotive

ARI

Arval

Donlen

LeasePlan

Other prominent vendors



ExpatRide

Car Express

Executive Car Leasing

First Class Leasing

High End Auto Leasing

Absolute Auto Leasing

Autoflex

Global Auto Leasing

World Auto Group Leasing

