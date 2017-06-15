

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fuel gushed out from a United Airlines plane at Newark Airport, as it was getting ready for a take off. Passengers alerted the crew about the leak and the plane was immediately taxied on the tarmac.



The United's flight 170 was destined to Venice, Italy was cancelled later and a separate flight was arranged to the passengers.



A newly wed couple, who were sitting at the window side near the wing, recorded the fuel leakage and showed it to the captain. Eyewitnesses said the flow was unusual and something like from a huge hose.



The airline,which has been in the news for unruly behavior to passengers, has reportedly requested the couple to go easy on the airline on social media.



In an official response, the airline apologized passengers for the inconvenience.



Earlier in April, the airline received strong criticism for dragging off a passenger after boarding. One violinist has filed complained against the airline security for wrestling her instrument away from her.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX