Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Preferred Dental Technologies (CSE: PDT) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "PDT", having transferred its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange, where it previously traded as Whitewater Capital.

Whitewater completed a reverse take over Preferred Dental Technologies by issuing 48 million shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share.

The company has developed a patented design of innovative components used to create custom dental abutments for the growing dental implant market.

Its four-part solution for a dental implant mounting system called "Evolutionary Accessory Series", provides the components for custom prosthetic structures such as bridges or single tooth replacements. This patented system allows dental lab technicians to consistently create perfect custom abutments.

As dental implants last for life, they represent a cost-effective option on a long-term basis. Furthermore, implant body and abutment components are standardized products, whereas bridges and dentures require individual customization.

Erik Siegmund, CEO, stated: "We have now reached the stage where we can envision sales and commercialization of our custom EAS dental implant accessories. The EAS has been viewed as a revolutionary and disruptive technology that we anticipate will be embraced by dentists and dental laboratories. Response to date has been uniformly enthusiastic. Our strategy is to begin completing the commercialization of our products with our sales launch in the United States this year. Current demographics are favorable for demand of our EAS system."

The global dental implant market is estimated to grow from $7.3 billion in 2015 to $10.4 billion in 2020.

Concurrent with this acquisition, the company completed a private placement for gross proceeds of $450,000 through the issuance of 3 million units at $0.15, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 1 year.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.prefdent.com, contact Erik Siegmund, CEO, at 204-691-3722, or email info@preferreddentalimplant.com.

