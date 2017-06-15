ThromboGenics NV: ThromboGenics Long-time Non-executive Director Thomas Clay Appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors

Leuven, Belgium, 15 June 2017 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for diabetic eye disease, announces that the Board has appointed long-time non-executive director Mr. Thomas Clay as its next Chairman. The appointment, effective 15 June 2017, coincides with the retirement of ThromboGenics' current Chairman of the Board, Staf Van Reet, PhD.

Thomas Clay is Vice-President of East Hill Management, a US-based investment company. He also serves as the Chairman and CEO of Golden Queen Mining Co., Ltd., and is a Director of the Clay Mathematics Institute.

A graduate of Harvard College, Oxford University, and Harvard Business School, Thomas Clay has been a non-executive Director of ThromboGenics NV since 2011. In that year, he replaced his father, Landon T. Clay, who led the first external investment in ThromboGenics back in 2001 when the Company was private.

Mr. Thomas Clay, Chairman of ThromboGenics NV, commented: "I am very honored to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of ThromboGenics nv at a time when the Company is starting to make excellent progress with its exciting pipeline of four novel therapies for treatment of diabetic eye disease. At East Hill Management, we understand that investing in new drug development requires a long term commitment, and we are pleased to see that the investments that ThromboGenics has made in recent years are bearing fruit. I would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues on the Board for placing their trust in me, and I would like to thank Staf Van Reet for his many years of excellent service to ThromboGenics."

Mr Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO of Thrombogenics NV, commented: "It has truly been an honor and a privilege to work alongside Staf Van Reet, first as a director and, more recently, as Chairman of the Board. On behalf of the Management, I would like to express my gratitude for the many years of excellent collaboration that we have enjoyed. I wish Staf the very best in his well-deserved retirement. At the same time, I am delighted that Thomas has agreed to take on the role of Chairman. His rich experience and deep understanding of ThromboGenics and lifesciences in general, will be invaluable for the Company in achieving its objectives going forward."

- END -

For further information please contact:

ThromboGenics

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Corporate Communications & IR

+32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@thrombogenics.com (mailto:wouter.piepers@thrombogenics.com)



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi

Tel: +44 20 7282 9571

david.dible@citigatedr.co.uk (mailto:david.dible@citigatedr.co.uk)

sylvie.berrebi@citigatedr.co.uk

About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics is conducting the CIRCLE study, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating multiple doses of THR-409 (ocriplasmin) to induce a total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR).

ThromboGenics is conducting a Phase II clinical study evaluating THR- 317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with anti-VEGF treatments. In addition, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which was in-licensed from Galapagos, are in late stage pre-clinical development.

ThromboGenics pioneered a new drug category of pharmacological vitreoolysis with JETREA® (ocriplasmin) which is now approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular traction in 54 countries worldwide. ThromboGenics is commercializing JETREA® via its subsidiary ThromboGenics, Inc. in the US. Novartis commercializes JETREA® outside the United States.

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR.

More information is available at www.thrombogenics.com (http://www.thrombogenics.com)

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of ThromboGenics in any jurisdiction. No securities of ThromboGenics may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ThromboGenics NV via Globenewswire

