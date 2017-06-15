Coddington Design: San Francisco Interior Designer Featured on Desire To Inspire

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Coddington Design, a business in San Francisco, CA, is proud to announce that company owner and interior designer Melanie Coddington was recently featured in an article on Desire to Inspire. The article provided an exclusive look into the Oakland home of Melanie, which was the result of the hard work by the team at Coddington Design. Those interested may want to view the article and images to see a good example of home design by the company.

Melanie Coddington herself says: "My own home has been a true labor of love for my entire team. It is a midcentury property that I wanted to make more modern and playful, while at the same time ensuring that it will remain relevant with changing fashions. I have included various seating areas in my home for relaxation and entertainment. As a mother and dog owner, making it friendly for them was equally important. I'm delighted to say that Desire to Inspire called my home 'beautiful, timeless, playful, and colorful', and that really is an honor."

Coddington was very happy to allow Desire to Inspire into her own home, believing that her personal style is the best way to show customers what she is able to do and how she can transform spaces. Her company works on both residential and commercial spaces across the San Francisco and Los Angeles area. They also offer free consultations for prospective clients to discuss various options. Homeowners may also want to view the company Facebook page for further information on what they do, as well as to see photographs of previous works.

While Coddington has provided people an exclusive look into her own home in the Desire to Inspire article, she also has a wealth of other photographs available on her website and on Instagram to give people an insight into what her company can do. "I'm always inspired by Coco Chanel's quote 'It's not the houses I love, it's the life I live in them,'" Melanie says. "Whether it's a more formal residence or one for a family whose children - or dogs - run the home, my goal is to design sophisticated spaces my clients can fully embrace."

Those interested in the work the company does are encouraged to contact Coddington Design direct through their website. An easy to use contact form has been included for convenience.





