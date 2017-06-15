TipRanks Partners With Santander: Brings Its Innovative Stock Analysis Tools to Santander Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / TipRanks, a leading provider of big financial data tools, today announced that it is bringing new research and analysis capabilities to Santander Spain customers via a partnership with the bank.

Santander Spain and TipRanks will provide customers with interactive tools based on crowd wisdom and global research, resulting in a more comprehensive trading experience.

Uri Gruenbaum, the CEO of TipRanks, said, "We are extremely excited about the new partnership and see it as a significant milestone in our global expansion. We have been working with Santander over the last 2 years on tailoring the best research tools for their wide audience in Spain and the final result is spectacular - many different research tools based on big data analyzed by our service and simplified for the needs of individual investors."

Juan Jiménez, who leads Innovation for Santander Global Corporate Banking said, "We take much pride in our approach to lead innovation and give our customers the best service and research tools available for our Spanish business; with TipRanks our customers can now get access to innovative interactive research tools that are based on big financial data. This is a landmark in applying research tech to retail equities brokerage, and we are looking forward to expanding this type of tools to other geographies and customers."

About TipRanks:

TipRanks has developed a financial accountability engine which provides a data-driven measure of accuracy for published financial advice. TipRanks' proprietary algorithms analyze information from numerous online data sources, tracking the recommendations and transactions of over 40,000 financial experts. Individual investors can use these unique market insights to make better, data-backed investing decisions. TipRanks was awarded First Place for Outstanding Achievement at the IBM Watson awards in 2015 and was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

Banco Santander is a leading retail and commercial bank, headquartered in Spain, with a meaningful market share in 10 core countries in Europe and the Americas. It is among the world's top banks by market capitalization. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper, in a way that is simple, personal and fair. Founded in 1857, Santander had EUR 1.52 trillion in managed funds, 125 million customers, 12,200branches and 188,000 employees at the close of 2016. Santander made attributable profit of EUR 6,204 million in 2016, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year.

Santander Global Corporate Banking (SGCB) is the global business division that is focused primarily on corporate clients and institutions that, because of their size or sophistication, require custom services or value-added wholesale products. The SGCB business model rests on three pillars: a customer focus, strong global product capabilities and interconnection with local units.

