TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity

15 June 2017

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of equity

The board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company", "SMIF") is pleased to announce that 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") were today issued at 98.11 pence per share under the block listing.

As a result of the issuance as set out above, the Company's issued share capital consists of 160,329,151 Ordinary Shares. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 160,329,151.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson