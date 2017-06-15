SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- STYR Labs today announces the expansion of its personalized nutrition ecosystem into four distinct channels to create resonating healthy lifestyle experiences that increase engagement. The advanced ecosystem includes a patent-pending app, connected fitness devices (activity tracker, scale, smart water bottle) and consumables (proteins, vitamins, electrolytes, bars, juices) -- all tailored to your specific nutritional needs.

STYR collects an array of meaningful data within the app, including motion patterns, behavioral inputs, environmental data, location information and nutritional preferences to cross-reference each user's lifestyle and activity traits with its exclusive database of more than 250,000 scientific studies. STYR then generates personalized nutritional recommendations (through the STYR 2.0 app) based on their everyday choices to help them navigate the ups and downs of living a healthy lifestyle, instead of providing users with a strict traditional diet and fitness plan. While each of the four new channels target a specific audience, all channels support personalization of nutrition based on the proven predictor of future health -- Body Mass Index (BMI).

1. STYR Core is the consumer platform for buying STYR's IoT fitness devices and it offers direct-to-home delivery of customized vitamins, protein blends, electrolytes, bars and juices.

2. STYR Life is a corporate lifestyle advocacy program that reduces future claims and drives employee engagement through artificial intelligence onboarding with genuine dialogs that learn each user's pace, interactive scoring system, award-winning diet system, and individual and group challenges.

3. STYR Pro is the personal trainer and gym platform that helps trainers better interact with clients and collect valuable fitness and nutrition data, while creating residual income to expand their business.

4. STYR Elite is an exclusive program offered to professional athletes that want to embrace STYR's technology and personalized nutrition ecosystem to improve performance.

"Healthy is a lifestyle, not a diet or a goal," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder of STYR Labs. "Eating is a necessary and ingrained behavior; we're helping change behaviors that negatively impact nutrition and health by creating resonating experiences that drive change over time. Our unique process of converting fitness and lifestyle data into nutritional advice leads to a customized routine for a wide range of adult consumers based on their own motion, biometrics and survey data."

