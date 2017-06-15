sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Aquionics, BWT, Evoqua Water Technologies, Trojan Technologies & Xylem

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial UV water purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is onset of LED technology in UV lighting systems. If we consider the technology employed in the operation of the industrial UV water purifier, one of the most important components is the UV light emitting bulb. The entire operation is of no significance without these bulbs. However, the reliability of these bulbs that have been conventionally used in these systems has been a serious issue. The replacement of these lighting systems has been considered as the biggest disadvantage of the UV purifier systems. However, the emergence of the utilization of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs in these lighting systems has caused significant changes to the reliability issues of the UV disinfection systems.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is detrimental effects of rapid industrialization. Rapid industrial development has changed the social and economic structure of the society with transformation of an agrarian-based society to an industrial society. The modernization of lifestyles has driven large-scale industrial production. Various industries such as F&B, pharmaceutical, and electronics are contributing to the contamination of water resources. Air treatment through UV light has become common in industries due to increased benefits regarding the disinfection and sanitization levels.

Key vendors

  • Aquionics
  • BWT
  • Evoqua Water Technologies
  • Trojan Technologies
  • Xylem

Other prominent vendors

  • Alfaa UV
  • Aquafine
  • Atlantic Ultraviolet
  • Degremont Technologies
  • Heraeus
  • NALCO (an Ecolab company)
  • Pure Aqua
  • Puretec

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvh2zg/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


