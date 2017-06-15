Research and Markets - Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Aquionics, BWT, Evoqua Water Technologies, Trojan Technologies & Xylem

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial UV water purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is onset of LED technology in UV lighting systems. If we consider the technology employed in the operation of the industrial UV water purifier, one of the most important components is the UV light emitting bulb. The entire operation is of no significance without these bulbs. However, the reliability of these bulbs that have been conventionally used in these systems has been a serious issue. The replacement of these lighting systems has been considered as the biggest disadvantage of the UV purifier systems. However, the emergence of the utilization of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs in these lighting systems has caused significant changes to the reliability issues of the UV disinfection systems.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is detrimental effects of rapid industrialization. Rapid industrial development has changed the social and economic structure of the society with transformation of an agrarian-based society to an industrial society. The modernization of lifestyles has driven large-scale industrial production. Various industries such as F&B, pharmaceutical, and electronics are contributing to the contamination of water resources. Air treatment through UV light has become common in industries due to increased benefits regarding the disinfection and sanitization levels.

Key vendors



Aquionics

BWT

Evoqua Water Technologies

Trojan Technologies

Xylem



Other prominent vendors



Alfaa UV

Aquafine

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Degremont Technologies

Heraeus

NALCO (an Ecolab company)

Pure Aqua

Puretec



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvh2zg/global_industrial

